Gen Z care more about communication, dress code than work, money

Millennials and Gen Z care most about their dress code and communication skills, more than work, money and understanding current affairs. A new report shows.

The report, which sought to understand the media consumption habits of the two groups, also found that their top achievements include finishing their education, finding out who they really are and becoming spiritually mature.

Other achievements that ranked below 30 per cent included starting a career, becoming financially independent, becoming a parent, getting married and starting a business.

However, both groups also reported a need for content that teaches them how to make and save money and how to become financially independent.

Also read: Lamentations of a Gen Z

They are also interested in learning how to meet the needs of family and friends, how to buy a home, how to be fulfilled and how to achieve stability in education.

Although most said they would like to get a good job in the country, earn money, start a business and further their education, the report found they were less concerned about their tribes, where they work, their weight and their understanding of current affairs.

However, they would be happy to pay for trending news, sports content and news on general current affairs. However, issues such as inspirational content, rural news and children's programming were least likely to be considered when paying for content.

"A significant percentage of those who pay for content pay between Sh11 and Sh100 per day. 60 per cent of Millennials and Gen Zs surveyed spend between Sh1,501 and Sh3,000 per month on the internet or digital platforms.The key motivators for subscribing or paying for content include affordability, interesting content, relevance, attractiveness and availability and reliability of content.

The report also found that both groups rely most on social media platforms for news and entertainment, but trust television news the most. Trust in social media news also outweighed trust in radio, newspapers, legacy media platforms and personal news blogs.

"More Millennials and Gen Zs (44 per cent) spend more than four hours a day on social media, which is more than three times the number of Millennials and Gen Zs who spend more than four hours on radio (13 per cent) and television (12 per cent). They also spend relatively long hours online, with more than half (55 per cent) spending between six and nine hours a day online and a further 20 per cent spending more than 10 hours a day," the report said.

Among the top influencers followed by millennials and Gen Z, Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang'o, the current Member of Parliament for Langata Constituency, topped the list with 27 per cent, followed by Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill.

Eric Omondi was the third most popular, followed by Esther Akoth aka Akothee and Edgar Obare in fifth place.