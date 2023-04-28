Francis Omondi Ogolla succeeds Robert Kibochi as Chief of Defence Forces

Lt Francis Omondi Ogolla

The then Vice Chief of the Defence forces, Lt Francis Omondi Ogolla, before the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee at Continental House in Nairobi on November 7, 2022, regarding the deployment of the KDF to the DRC. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

President William Ruto has promoted Lt-Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla to a General and appointed him the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) succeeding Robert Kibochi, whose term of service has ended.

General Kibochi has retired after 44 years of military service, three of which he served as CDF.

A statement on Friday also announced that the President has appointed Lt-Gen Jonah Mwangi as the Vice Chief of Defence Forces succeeding Gen Ogolla.

Maj-Gen Said Farah replaces Lt-Gen Mwangi as the vice chancellor of the National Defence University.

Lieutenant-General Jonah Mwangi

Lieutenant-General Jonah Mwangi, then the vice chancellor of the National Defence University of Kenya (NDU-K), during an interview in his office in Lanet, Nakuru County, on July 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

