Francis Omondi Ogolla succeeds Robert Kibochi as Chief of Defence Forces
President William Ruto has promoted Lt-Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla to a General and appointed him the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) succeeding Robert Kibochi, whose term of service has ended.
General Kibochi has retired after 44 years of military service, three of which he served as CDF.
A statement on Friday also announced that the President has appointed Lt-Gen Jonah Mwangi as the Vice Chief of Defence Forces succeeding Gen Ogolla.
Maj-Gen Said Farah replaces Lt-Gen Mwangi as the vice chancellor of the National Defence University.
