Four fishermen reported missing in Malindi

Four seasoned fishermen are reported to have gone missing in the Indian Ocean, turning their routine fishing expedition into a haunting mystery.

The four are reported to have left Malindi Beach on November, 30 for a fishing expedition in the deep sea. They were expected back last Saturday.

Shee Mbwana, a Malindi resident has reported to the police that the four are still missing today.

Failure to come back, Mr Mbwana proceeded to file a missing report today at the Ngomeni Kenya Coast Guard Station when he realised the fishermen were five days late from the date they were supposed to get back.

"The fishermen who ventured into the deep sea aboard the Jodari, a white-hulled fishing vessel powered by a 40HP Yamaha engine are now said to have vanished into the vast expanse of the ocean," read part of the report by Kenya Coast Guard Service.

The search and rescue team that is being led by Sergeant Nyongesa aboard KMA 05 covers the secluded bays to the expansive waters near Kichwa Cha Kati, CMM Rasi, and beyond.





More to follow.....​