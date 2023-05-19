Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa lands state job

President William Ruto has appointed former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa as the Chairman of the Kenya Water Tower Agency Board for a period of three years with effect from today.

Mr Echesa was sacked from the Cabinet by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2020. Since his sacking, he has been closely associated with Dr Ruto, leading his campaigns in the Western Kenya region.

In the latest appointments by the Head of State, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Kelvin Lunani, who lost his bid for the Butula parliamentary seat in the August 2022 elections, has also been appointed chair of the Yearbook Editorial Board for a period of three years.

The Yearbook Editorial Board is a statutory body under the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology. It is mandated to enhance communication to highlight developments in various sectors of government.

Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua has also been appointed chairman of the Policyholders Compensation Fund for a period of three years. Mr Mbugua, through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, had unsuccessfully contested the Starehe MP seat in the August 2022 elections.

The latest appointments come amid statements by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that Dr Ruto will only give government appointments to his allies who have supported the Kenya Kwanza agenda.

Addressing coordinators yesterday, Mr Gachagua said Dr Ruto's appointments are reserved for his allies only.

"When it comes to development issues, we will do it equally without discrimination but when it comes to government appointments, Dr Ruto will only appoint those who understand his vision and agenda.