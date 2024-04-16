Former National Museums of Kenya boss Mzalendo Kibunjia is granted bail in graft case
The anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted bail of Sh5 million each to former National Museums of Kenya boss Mzalendo Kibunjia and three others.
The suspects were arrested on Monday by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly embezzling Sh490 million in the form of payments to ghost workers.
The three other suspects are Oliver Okinyi Rabuor ICT officer, Payroll section, Wyclif Odhiambo Ongata the accountant and Oscar Mwaura who was allegedly the ghost employee recruiter.