Former National Museums of Kenya boss Mzalendo Kibunjia is granted bail in graft case

The suspects in the dock on April 16, 2024.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted bail of Sh5 million each to former National Museums of Kenya boss Mzalendo Kibunjia and three others.

The suspects were arrested on Monday by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly embezzling Sh490 million in the form of payments to ghost workers. 

The three other suspects are Oliver Okinyi Rabuor ICT officer, Payroll section, Wyclif Odhiambo Ongata the accountant and Oscar Mwaura who was allegedly the ghost employee recruiter.

Related

Also Read: National Museums of Kenya on verge of insolvency, Mzalendo Kibunjia says

In the headlines