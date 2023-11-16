Foreign ministry clashes with Nyong'o over Israel-Gaza conflict

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has clashed with Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o over his comments on the Israel-Gaza conflict, saying foreign policy is the exclusive domain of the national government.

Prof Nyong'o waded into the conflict on Tuesday, calling on the African Union (AU) to cut ties with Israel following the fighting.

The governor joined several world leaders and heads of state who have condemned the war between Israel and Hamas, which has claimed hundreds of lives.

Prof Nyong'o argued that progressive forces in Africa, led by the AU, should not stand by and allow the war to continue.

“I would like to appeal to the African Union to call upon all its member governments to immediately break diplomatic relationships in Israel in solidarity with our comrades and Gaza and West Bank,” said Prof Nyong’o.

But on Thursday, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei said only the national government had the responsibility to comment on foreign policy.

“Kenya abhors the gross violation of international humanitarian law in Gaza. It has not taken any decision to sever diplomatic ties with Israel nor is the matter under consideration," Mr Sing’oei said in response to Prof Nyong’o’s statement.

The PS noted that Kenya continues to call for an immediate ceasefire and resumption of dialogue to resolve the difficult issues underlying the current escalation between the two nations.

Prof Nyong'o, who issued his statement on Tuesday, said he was speaking as the Governor of Kisumu and not as an advisor to the United Nations.

He said the conflict between Israel and Palestine has had a ripple effect on many countries around the world.

Bloody invasion of Gaza

He argued that the conflict between the two countries could be exacerbated by a planned bloody invasion of Gaza and the West Bank.

“It is now clear that Zionist Israel, much against the interest of all progressive forces in the Arab World and Israel herself, is planning a major bloody invasion of Gaza and West Bank sooner than later. This will worsen the already grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza and West Bank,” said the governor.

The war between Israel and Palestine began on the morning of October 7 when hundreds of Hamas militants attacked Israel at 6.30am during a Jewish holiday.

The attack, which came more than 50 years after the outbreak of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, saw gunmen carry out a massacre at a music festival near Gaza attended by hundreds of young Israelis and foreigners.

The attackers on speedboats, motorbikes and pickup trucks had crossed into Israel, targeting various towns and taking 150 hostages.

Thousands of missiles were also fired into Israel.

The following day, Israel declared war on Hamas, while on Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza.

As of November 12, more than 11,000 people had died from injuries sustained in Gaza, with children and civilians the most affected.

However, Governor Ngong'o's statement received mixed reactions on his official social media page shortly after it was posted.

While some praised the governor for his bold move, a number of his supporters urged him to focus on Kisumu-related issues.