Finance Bill 2023: Azimio to hold rally next week

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has invited Kenyans to a consultative rally at the historic Kamukunji grounds on Tuesday next week to chart a way forward after what it calls the "forceful passage of the Finance Bill, 2023".

Addressing a press conference at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation on Thursday, Azimio deputy leader Martha Karua said Kenyans will now have an opportunity to decide on the matter.

"We have decided to invite Kenyans to a consultation at the Kamukunji Grounds next Tuesday, 27th June at 10 am where the next course of action will be decided," Ms Karua, who was accompanied by other coalition luminaries, said.

She continued: "Whenever we have come together as a people, we have always found a solution to our worst problems. This time will not be different."

"The only time we have suffered longer than we should; the only time we have allowed dictators to rule us longer than they should is when we have been divided. But people can never be helpless in their own country, against their own leaders. Not in a democracy like ours, not even in a dictatorship as they are trying to recreate," added Ms Karua.

Circumstances

She added: "We also learnt the hard way that this illegitimate regime can ignore the people, their feelings, their fears, their circumstances, their hopes and aspirations and impose its agenda on the people."

"That is what Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza followers did with the passage of the Finance Bill, 2023, ignoring the wishes of a majority of Kenyans signals the era of dictatorship. Kenyans beware. We say “pole” to the millions of Kenyans who are struggling to come to terms with the harsh reality."

In attendance were coalition luminaries including Eugene Wamalwa, Jeremiah Kioni, Opiyo Wandayi, John Mbadi and other leaders.