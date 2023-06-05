Ferdinand Waititu taken ill, collapsed at home — lawyer

The hearing of a Sh588 million corruption case facing former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu failed to proceed on Monday after he collapsed at his home on Sunday evening.

His lawyer John Swaka informed a Nairobi court that Mr Waititu was admitted to the Agha Khan University Hospital in the capital.

The court heard that the politician was taken to the medical facility by his wife Susan Wangari, who is also a defendant in the case that involves alleged irregular award of a Sh588,198,328 road construction tender to Testimony Enterprise Limited.

“I was informed today morning that my client Mr Waititu and his wife are in hospital after he collapsed yesterday and was rushed to Agha Khan where he is admitted," lawyer Swaka said while asking for an adjournment.

Trial magistrate Thomas Nzioki allowed the request and fixed the case for a mention on Tuesday. He directed the lawyer to present the accused's medical documents.

"I have not been furnished with any medical documents. I direct that the matter be mentioned tomorrow. All accused persons to appear in court. Medical reports to be availed on the issue of hospitalisation," said the magistrate.

He also ordered Ms Wangari to appear in court. The case was coming up for hearing of prosecution's evidence by a documents examiner.

The prosecution witness was to testify on examination of Kiambu County government tender evaluation reports and payment vouchers signed by an official of the county government.

He was also to testify on contract documents signed by the ex-county boss and agreement of sale between a company associated with Mr Waititu, Saika Two Estate Developers Ltd, and Superior Phone Ltd, and report on examination of the signatures.

The case concerns award of a Sh588,198,328 contract for the upgrading of various gravel roads to Bitumen standard in Thika, Limuru, Gatundu North, Juja and Ruiru sub-counties in Kiambu County. The tender was awarded to Testimony Enterprises Limited.

Mr Waititu was charged alongside his wife, former County Chief Officer for Roads Luka Mwangi, businessman Charles Chege (director Testimony Ltd) and Ms Elizabeth Wangechi.

They face charges related to conflict of interest, dealing in suspect property, abuse of office, wilful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, and engaging in fraudulent practices.

Other charges include fraudulent acquisition of public property and money laundering.