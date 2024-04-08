Cult

Fears of a cult-like offshoot group in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Anyango, a teacher by profession, was indoctrinated into a cult-like offshoot of the Adventist church.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Brian Obuya

What you need to know:

  • Mr Midamba and Ms Anyango are going through a marital crisis that is partly influenced by their religious beliefs.
  • The couple raised their two children according to Seventh-day Adventist teachings, and everything seemed fine.
  • Ms Anyango was indoctrinated into a cult-like offshoot of the Adventist Church, which has seen the teacher travelling around the country with her children in search of the true god.

