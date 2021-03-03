Faith and prayers landed me Kemsa deal, woman says

Ms Eunice Cherono

Ms Eunice Cherono, the director of Leon Interior Deco and Design, when she appeared before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on March 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A woman Tuesday shocked a parliamentary committee investigating the Sh7.8 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) scandal after she told MPs that God directed her to the agency to get a Sh42 million tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. At least 13 dead after SUV, truck collide in California

  2. PRIME Tycoon dies with his Sh1bn Runda hotel dream

  3. Tigrayans recount massacre by Eritrean troops

  4. Ethiopia urges US 'not to meddle' in its internal affairs

  5. 11 killed in South Sudan plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.