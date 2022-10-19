Experts: Europe plotting to sneak fossil fuels into the COP27 agenda

Experts allege a plot to sneak fossil fuels into the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) agenda, ahead of the Africa Energy Week commemorations to be held in Cape Town next week .

The meeting will be in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, next month.

Last month, the world welcomed the first global fuel registry, which was developed by Carbon Tracker and Global Energy Monitor.

The public database where fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions are published contains data for over 50,000 fields in 89 countries, covering 75 per cent of global production.

It shows that producing and combusting the world’s reserves would yield more than 3.5 trillion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions — over seven times the remaining carbon budget for 1.5°C and more than all the emissions produced since the industrial revolution.

It added the US and Russia each hold enough fossil fuel reserves to exhaust the remaining carbon budget for 1.5°C even if all other countries cease production.

According to the experts, the plan is a new push to scale up fossil fuels for “geopolitical leverage”, initiate a “new era” of fossil fuel discoveries, expand into Africa’s “least explored frontiers”, increase profits through “enhanced oil recovery techniques” (such as fracking), redraw Africa’s oil and energy map through new pipelines, and change laws and regulations to achieve these goals.

Dean Bhekumuzi Bhebhe, the Campaigns Lead for Power Shift Africa, which is based in Nairobi, describes the plan as “neo-colonialism” while terming it dangerous.

“Collusion by European and African energy elites to continue colonising the continent with dirty energy infrastructure will saddle Africa with dangerous projects that it doesn’t need, entrench the energy apartheid facing millions of Africans, and risk tipping Africa and the world into catastrophic climate disruption,” he told the Nation.

The experts argue that on a continent where fossil fuel infrastructure has left 600 million people stranded without energy access, has polluted the environment and dispossessed communities, and is now ravaging Africa with droughts, fires, and floods from climate change, the industry is seeking to “change the narrative of oil and gas development” and characterise it as crucial for an “energy-rich” and “sustainable future”.

“The grand delusion that African gas will provide energy security to the region and the world’s nations is being escalated by petrochemical giants ahead of COP27. Leaders need to wake up to the reality that gas energy is costly, and prices are soaring,” said Avena Jacklin, senior manager for Climate and Energy Justice at groundwork (Friends of the Earth South Africa).

She said while African leaders are wooed with short-term cash deals, most Africans will remain without electricity.

Africans bear the high risk of socio-economic degradation catalysed by theft, insurgency, violence, increased militarisation, and displacement that gas extraction brings.

“Africans face the worst impacts of climate change and environmental degradation which will be escalated by upstream and downstream emissions and pollution. African energy needs can be met with cleaner technologies such as solar PV and wind. Better still, they can be installed with a shorter turnaround time, creating safer and more sustainable jobs and livelihoods which can boost long term socio-economic development.”

Mr Omar Allawi, the Director of Muslims for Human Rights, is against the plan.

“It will keep Africa dirty-energy poor through the dirty, obsolete, and unjust energy of the past, rather than making Africa’s people clean-energy rich through the affordable, clean renewable energy systems of the future,” he said.

The Africa Energy Week conference, which is attended by senior European officials and corporations, is viewed as an important stepping stone in Europe’s wider effort to “pivot” to Africa for fossil fuels and capture the continent’s energy supply for its own use.

According to the experts, the European Union (EU) has changed its own rules to claim that fossil gas and nuclear energy investments can be “green”, as a stepping stone to scale up investment and consolidate influence over Africa’s energy supply. It now requires some Africans to take ownership of what is seen as the European agenda.

This is why at the Africa Energy Week conference, Petroleum ministers from the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (a group of 18 African countries producing fossil fuels) are planning to “share and prepare” a message that Africa will present to the world at the upcoming COP27 climate summit, according to the conference programme.

A small subset of African ministers representing petroleum interests are expected to assert that oil, gas, and nuclear have returned to the scene as crucial for energy security, that African ministers reject the “European view of energy transition”, and that Africa “establishes its own narrative and its own solutions”.

The experts believe that this will open the door for Europe to respond to “African demands” and then invest heavily in oil, gas, and nuclear (to produce hydrogen) for export to Europe. Europe, in turn, will greenwash this pivot at COP27 by announcing a handful of new projects – including so-called Just Energy Transition Partnerships – to camouflage this agenda.

They further explain that because fossil fuel developments take decades to come online, concentrate power and wealth in the hands of a few, sacrifice the health of communities and ecosystems, and don’t even deliver energy to Africans – they’re primarily being planned for export to Europe.

“Apart from the disastrous effects of prioritising fossil fuels, experts are also concerned that renewable energy investment will take a back seat if such conferences continue to push for oil, gas, and nuclear. They are calling for renewable energy to be the focus of the decision makers attending the Africa Energy Week.”

Courtney Morgan, a campaigner for the African Climate Reality Project, said the Africa Energy Week programme is a systematic plan by the fossil fuel industry for the massive scaling up of oil and gas in Africa.

“It’s a declaration of war on Africa’s sustainable future and the global climate crisis. This is NOT the Africa we want.”

Landry Ninteretse, the regional director at 350Africa.org backed Ms Morgan’s sentiments.