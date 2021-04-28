James Ndung’u Gethenji
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ex-MP Ndung’u Gethenji loses bid to control Sh20bn family estate

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji has lost his bid to regain control of his family's multibillion-shilling estate in Kitisuru, Nairobi, which is under the management of his elder brother Gitahi Gethenji and other shareholders.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MPs reject removal of Tabitha Mutemi from MCK board

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Firms boost battle against coronavirus

  4. Farmaajo backs down from term extension

  5. PRIME Elephants win right of way against avocado venture

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.