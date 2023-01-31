Ex-Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta convenes urgent meeting to review security situation in eastern DRC

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for urgent meeting with East African Community (EAC) technical advisers to review deteriorating security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a press release to newsrooms from the Office of the 4th President of Kenya, Mr Kenyatta convened the meeting on Tuesday in his capacity as the Facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Process on the Restoration of Peace and Stability in eastern DRC.

The meeting was necessitated by the deteriorating security situation particularly in Ituri and North Kivu, where serious escalation of fighting and targeted killings is reported to be taking place.

Following the advice of his Technical Advisors, Mr Kenyatta once again called for calm and immediate cessation of hostilities.

He expressed his deep concern to the serious violation of the Nairobi Principles and the Luanda Agreement.

He also called for urgent return to dialogue and consultation in order to promote trust and confidence among the parties to the conflict and alleviate the suffering of the people in eastern DRC