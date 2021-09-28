Ex-IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba appointed CA director-general

Ezra Chiloba

Former IEBC chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba who has been appointed the new director-general of the Communications Authority of Kenya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has appointed former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba its new director-general, bringing him back to government after three years in the cold.

