Ex-Cotu staff Caroline Khamati appointed to international labour body

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has appointed Caroline Khamati Mugalla as the director of its office based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Ms Mugalla, a Kenyan, was appointed to the position by Director General Gilbert Houngbo on Friday.

She previously worked for the Central Organization of Trade Union ( COTU) in Kenya where she held various positions until 2013 when she transitioned to be the Executive Director for the East African Trade Union Confederation (EATUC).

While responding to the appointment, COTU (K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli said Mugalla will contribute to the development of trade unions in the region.

"We are pleased with the appointment of Mugalla considering her rich background, in trade unionism and the promotion of social justice, having dedicated over 18 years of her career to the cause of labour organizing and union executive roles," Dr Atwoli said.

Dr Atwoli has also said he will work closely with the agency to improve the welfare of workers and the relationship between the government and workers in the region.