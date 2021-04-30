Daniel arap Moi
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ex-chief’s family claims Sh1bn in Moi succession suit 

By  Brian Wasuna  &  Richard Munguti

What you need to know:

  • Moi allegedly grabbed the Cheluguis’ 53-acre land in Eldoret on September 21, 1983.
  • The Judiciary and the Moi family have remained tight-lipped on what each family member is to get

The family of a former chief has threatened to stop the sharing-out of former President Daniel arap Moi’s assets unless money they won in a land battle with the former Head of State is factored in.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. US aid arrives in India as Covid cases surge

  2. PRIME Sputnik V jab available even after ban, PPB now says

  3. Police officers barred from marrying each other - Matiang'i

  4. Special team formed to investigate 'Kitengela quartet' case

  5. AstraZeneca makes $275 million in sales from Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.