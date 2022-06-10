Evangelist refers to Kenya Kwanza as Kenya Kwisha in Ruto's presence

Kenya Kwanza brigade on Friday suffered an embarrassing moment as Deputy President William Ruto signed the women's charter at the Nyayo Stadium.

An evangelist suffered a slip of the tongue during prayer when she referred to the DP Ruto-led coalition as the Kenya Kwisha alliance.

Kenya Kwisha is a deliberate corruption of the Kenya Kwanza coalition name often used by some opposition bloggers.

The event was attended by women groups across the country.

Evangelist Jane Wairimu, as she introduced herself, is from the larger A.I.P.C. in Nairobi.

She had been invited to the stage by Kandara MP Alice Wahome to lead with a word of prayer after the arrival of Dr Ruto.

The passionate evangelist took the mic and without much ado, she started greeting hundreds of women before praying as she had only been given three minutes.

A bit confused

While praying, the evangelist was a bit confused with the political terms.

“We want to come into an agreement with the Kenya Kwisha…with the Kenya Kwanza Women.”

That happened in front of Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, who were caught in surprise and looked embarrassed.

The term Kenya Kwisha, within minutes, was trending on Twitter as some opposition bloggers tore into the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

However, the confusion is common and has happened before to other people, including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Ms Waiguru at one point referred to Kenya Kwanza as Azimio in one of the big events that had brought together all the leaders of the alliance.

KENYA KWISHA: Even in the spiritual realm their true intentions are revealed. Kweli Mungu halali! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/r1J8tv9Ooy — Mac Otani 🇰🇪 (@MacOtani) June 10, 2022