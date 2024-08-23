Enos Njeru re-elected chairman of KTDA in election boycotted by opponents

Mr Enos Njeru has been re-elected chairman of the Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA), with Mr Erick Chepkony as deputy chairman, in an election held at a hotel in Mombasa.

Six KTDA directors boycotted the chairmanship vote, citing interference by the Ministry of Agriculture, Tea Board of Kenya. The election, which lasted less than two hours behind closed doors at Pride Inn Hotel Shanzu, was witnessed by Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja and Kenya Tea Board officials.

Police were deployed at the hotel to avert any clashes by opponents of the election.

Dr Karanja pledged the government's efforts to ensure the tea sector's disputes are resolved. "We have a new leadership and I have asked those who were elected to work with those who are opposing this election," said Dr Karanja.

Mr Njeru, on the other hand, expressed confidence that outstanding issues would be addressed.

"I assure you that I will continue to serve with the dedication and integrity that this position demands. I would also like to take a moment to acknowledge the directors whose terms have just ended. Their contributions have been invaluable and I thank them for their tireless work," said Mr Njeru.

He added: "We have made significant progress in my first term and in this term we will ensure prompt monthly payments to our tea farmers, disbursing funds by the 5th of each month.”



