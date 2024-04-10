End of Ramadhan: It’s same old story as confusion reigns over Idd

You may have your way as we have our faith. This is the message that came from some Muslims after the government announced that today would be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

The starting and ending date of Ramadhan, a holy month among Muslims that is marked by fasting from dawn to dusk, has been a bone of contention for many years.

Differences in opinion arise from the fact that while some Muslims in Kenya believe that the Moon must be sighted in East Africa, others say they can mark the beginning or end of Ramadhan whenever the Moon is seen anywhere in the world.

Muslims who began fasting on the day Saudi Arabia started continued doing so yesterday. They are to mark the end of Idd-ul-Fitr today.

Over the weekend, Chief Kadhi Abdulhalim Hussein proposed that the holiday be on Thursday, April 11.

On Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, published a gazette notice saying the holiday is today.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Wednesday, April 10, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” the notice reads.

Even as the announcement by the government was being released, the Chief Kadhi went on with preparations for sighting the Moon.

In an interview with the Daily Nation, Mr Hussein said there is no need for confusion since the government has authority to declare public holidays.

He, however, clarified that he is the one to announce whether the Moon has been sighted and the appropriate date for Muslims in Kenya to mark the end of the important month.

Mr Hussein added that other kadhis were consulted and an agreement made to have today as a public holiday.

“I urge Muslims to wait for my guidance. Most likely, we are going to sight the Moon today,” he said on Tuesday.

“Muslims all over the country should be part of the process to avoid confusion. Just like previous Chief Kadhis, we have been deliberating on this matter and agreed that Wednesday be a public holiday.”

Some clerics told the Nation that the sighting of the Moon should be in East Africa.

“The government has its stand while we, the believers, also have our way of determining Idd-ul-Fitr. Ours is based on the sighting of the Moon. There are colleagues who think it should be today while others believe it should be tomorrow,” Mokowe Jamia Mosque Imam in Lamu, Mohamed Bwanamkuu, said on Tuesday.

“That means if the Moon is not seen today, those in the 30th day will have to add an extra day. Others will be counting the 30th day before celebrating Idd-ul-Fitr, depending on which specific day the Moon will be seen. Wednesday cannot be automatic just because the government has said so.”

Mr Mahmoud Abdulkadir Mau, another religious leader on Lamu Island, said today would automatically be Idd-ul-Fitr “because everyone would have fasted for 30 days”.

Despite the arguments, preparations are in high gear as Muslims look forward to marking the end of the holy month.

Mombasa was a beehive of activities on Tuesday as tens of thousands of residents went shopping.

Ms Khadija Ali was busy trying on new clothes with her four children at Mackinnon market in the centre of the coastal city.

“Idd without new outfits, food and henna decorations is not Idd. Everyone is struggling to grab something. We all want to look good on the day,” she told the Daily Nation.

Commodities in high demand at markets, shops, stalls and other outlets were clothes, shoes and jewellery.

Though residents decried high prices, it was a windfall for most businesses.

“The prices are far beyond what I expected. I had hoped to get this kanzu for Sh2,000 to Sh2,500,” Saida Hamis, a shopper, complained.

Special prayers

“It is going for a whopping Sh4,000. Even second-hand kanzus are expensive.”

Idd celebrations ordinarily begin with special prayers at mosques.

Many don new garments, as it is believed that Prophet Mohammed would wear his best cloak to commemorate the day.

Food vendors are also reaping big from increased sales at markets and shops. The day is usually celebrated with many delicacies.

Meat traders hope for good business during Idd after a month-long lull.

“We have received many orders for chicken meat. We will not increase prices because chickens are not like clothes,” Mr Hamis Juma, a chicken seller on the outskirts of the city said.