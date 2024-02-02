Embakasi gas explosion: 2 confirmed dead, 222 injured

At least two people have been confirmed dead and 222 injured following the gas explosion that rocked Mradi Village in Embakasi, Nairobi, on Thursday night.

Several families were also displaced and property of unknown value was destroyed during the incident that happened a few minutes before midnight.

In a statement, Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura on Friday said the two died while being attended to at a city hospital.

Of the injured, 21 are being attended to at the Kenyatta National Hospital, 160 at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, 19 at Mbagathi Hospital, 14 at Modern Komarock Hospital, and eight at Nairobi West Hospital.

The government has also clarified that the explosion did not take place in a gas refilling plant as it had stated in a previous update.

Several people injured in late night fire outbreak in Embakasi following a series of explosions pic.twitter.com/sdSC61y4GS — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 1, 2024

"One lorry of an unknown registration number that was loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge ball of fire that spread widely," Mwaura said.

"A flying gas cylinder hit Oriental Godown, burning down the said godown which deals with garments and textiles."

The residents first reported hearing a huge explosion followed by a huge ball of fire that engulfed the area.

Several other blasts followed shortly, sending the residents into panic mode.

The inferno also damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including small and medium-sized businesses, the government spokesman said.

"The scene has now been secured and a command centre is now in place to help coordinate rescue operations and other intervention efforts," he said.

Multiple explosions

With rescue operations still ongoing, the government said the scene had been secured but warned members of the public to keep off the cordoned area.

Witnesses and frightened residents said their peaceful night was disrupted by multiple explosions that sent flames and smoke billowing into the sky.

"Huge explosions, huge fireballs, people screaming and running everywhere for fear of more explosions," a witness told the Nation.

"Power cut, some people driving out of the estate. We can hear sirens now. The fire is in a warehouse next to an estate called Skyline and an informal settlement called Mradi".

"We are all out of the houses. The explosions are huge, the sky is red. No firefighters. It's scary so pe, ple are forwarding whatever gives hope," said a Nation journalist who lives in Nyayo estate.