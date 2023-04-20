Elon Musk's Twitter effects mass removal of of blue check marks

Twitter on Thursday effected the mass removal of legacy verification badges from accounts that have not paid up for the subscription.

The social media company had set April 20 as the cut-off date for the removal of the legacy blue checks.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that only users who will have the blue checkmark will be the ones who subscribe to the Twitter Blue subscription.

The company announced some of the benefits of the blue checkmark once approved include prioritised rankings in conversations and search, the seeing of approximately twice as many Tweets between ads in the "For You and Following" timelines as well as the posting of longer videos and 1080p video uploads.

The blue badge holders will also enjoy all the existing Blue features, including Edit Tweet, Bookmark Folders and early access to new features.