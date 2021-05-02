Wasted knowledge? Plight of biotechnology graduates who can’t get jobs

Biotechnology students

In most universities, there is a decline in the number of students pursuing courses related to biotechnology due to the lack of job prospects.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Poor absorption into careers related to their training has forced many graduates of biotechnology to branch to other unrelated fields.
  • In the medical field, the most prominent area of biotechnology is the production of therapeutic proteins and other drugs through genetic engineering.

There is growing concern over widespread lack of job opportunities for graduates of biotechnology courses, causing worry among students about their future and the relevance of the course in Kenya’s job market.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.