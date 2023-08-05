Wetang'ula: What universities should do to help tackle climate change

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has asked universities to take the lead in research and innovation to support the government's efforts to combat the adverse effects of climate change, including the grand plan to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

He said that tackling climate change and its consequences, such as disruptive effects on human ecosystems, operations, well-being and overall lifestyles, require unwavering commitment.

“Let us embrace environmental studies in universities. Climate change is here with us and universities can be instrumental in the campaign through increased research, innovation and other programmes,” said Mr Wetang'ula.

He was speaking when he delivered the keynote address as the chief guest at the 23rd graduation ceremony of Mt Kenya University in Kiambu County on Friday.

“Let us heed President William Ruto's call to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 as part of measures to reverse the effects of climate change,” he stressed.

He emphasised that governments and their agencies around the world have an obligation to adopt multi-faceted strategies and use science, technology and innovation to implement sustainable interventions.

Mr Wetang'ula stressed the importance of innovation and how Kenyans have a tremendous capacity to adopt and adapt in various fields around the world.

He said that as leaders, they are striving to pioneer the education sector to not only raise the bar, but also the standard for the next generation.

“As leaders, together with the government, we will continuously support the education sector to raise the standard of education in the country. We will ensure that the sector receives sufficient resources to mitigate the challenges facing innovation, science and education,” said Mr Wetang'ula.