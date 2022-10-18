Uasu faults President Ruto for excluding unions from education reforms team

The Universities Academics Staff Union (Uasu) has faulted President Ruto for excluding the union from the 42-member education reform task force.

Apart from Uasu, other education unions that have been given a wide berth in the task force include Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu), Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers and Kenya National Union of Teachers.

Another key stakeholder in the education sector that has been left out of the task force is the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers.

Uasu secretary-general Constantine Wasonga said there is no way President William Ruto can form a team to steer extensive education reforms to streamline the sector and improve the learning in the key education sector and exclude Uasu.

“There will be no reforms in public universities without the input of Uasu,” said Dr Wasonga.

He added: “Uasu must be involved in the reform process. Whether we [union] are in the taskforce team or not Uasu will be there and I will give the union views.”

Dr Wasonga was speaking at Egerton University Njoro Campus on Monday when he launched the institution strike following a pay row.

Uasu boss said some of the problems bedevilling public universities like Egerton do not need the intervention of a task force.

“The problem at an institution like Egerton University can be fixed if the government wires money,” he said.

He said he will propose to the education task force that University lecturers be paid directly from the exchequer.

He faulted some of the commentators on education matters for purporting to be experts yet they “know nothing about education."

He warned that the Uasu will trash views which do not correspond with the views of the union.

Kusu Secretary-General Charles Mukhwaya said the President has started fulfilling his education promises on a wrong footing by sidelining key stakeholders in the sector.

"As a union, we feel the government did not do any due diligence, the Constitution is very clear on stakeholders and public participation," said Dr Mukhwaya.

The task force is chaired by Prof Raphael Munavu, a renowned educationist.

Other members include university vice-chancellors, lecturers, and teachers in public schools and special needs schools.