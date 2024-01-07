Uasu, Egerton University strike deal to avert looming strike

The management of Egerton University has finally agreed to pay lecturers their full salaries from January 31.

The more than 600 dons had planned to down tools on January 8 after the management said the university had no money.

This means that the cash-strapped university will have to find more than Sh4 billion annually to keep the dons in the lecture halls.

The University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) issued a strike notice in December, saying that its members would down tools.

Last week, however, Uasu held a crisis meeting with the university's management, which agreed to resume full salary payments.

The lecturers have been receiving 60 per cent of their salaries since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, while other public universities have been paying their staff their full salaries.

“We had a meeting with the management following up with a directive of the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) ruling on October 26, 2023, that the University Management Board call for negotiations and conciliation with stakeholders,” said Uasu Egerton University branch secretary Grace Kibue.

At the same time, Dr Kibue said the university's management has agreed that all salary arrears will be forwarded to the government as Pending Bills.

This means that the transfer of salary arrears to the government will increase the national government's pending bills, which stood at Sh630.6 billion as of September 30, 2023.

The university owes the dons and non-teaching staff more than Sh2 billion in pension contributions and other statutory and sacco deductions, among others.

The dons welcomed the breakthrough talks, saying it was a great relief.

“The pension and medical benefits deduction and remittances will return to normal and this is a welcome move,” said Dr Kibue.

Some of the pensionable staff at the Njoro campus have retired but have not been paid their pensions, while others have died without receiving their benefits.

Most of the major hospitals in Nakuru town have not been treating university staff because they have not been able to pay for their in-patient and out-patient medical expenses as their medical insurance has not been honoured by the hospitals.

At the same time, it emerged that the university management had indicated that it would abide by the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“The CBA is our lifeline and the management must adhere to it without varying it whatsoever,” said Dr Kibue in a statement to members.

The dons' struggle for justice has been going on for more than two years, as the university management has been dragging its feet on implementing the 2017-2021 CBA.