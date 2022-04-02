TSC to train 60,000 secondary school tutors on new curriculum

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) plans to train 60,000 tutors on the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) ahead of the junior secondary school rollout in January.

In a circular issued by TSC Chief Executive Nancy Macharia on Friday, the target group is teachers handling Grades 7, 8 and 9 from public regular and special needs schools, and private institutions.

The first level of training will target teachers of languages, pure sciences, applied Sciences, mathematics, humanities and technical subjects.

“The cascade model requires that the master trainers to train the trainers of trainers (ToTs)and thereafter offer professional support during the face-to-face teachers training at county and sub-county levels,” Mrs Macharia said.

She added that the training would begin on April 25 and end on May 13. The master trainers will train the ToTs physically for four days.

The ToTs will then train teachers face-to-face with strict adherence to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 prevention guidelines for another four days, the TSC circular says.

Nominate six teachers

The ToTs training will run from May 2 to 6 while that of teachers will begin on May 9 and end on May 13.

“Teachers will be clustered to departments during the training,” Ms Macharia said.

Every secondary school will be required to nominate six teachers drawn from languages, pure sciences, applied sciences, mathematics, humanities and technical subjects for the training.

Languages training will focus on English, Kiswahili, foreign and indigenous languages and Kenya Sign Language instructors.

For the pure sciences, teachers will be trained in integrated science, biology, chemistry, physics and health education.

The subjects to be trained in applied sciences are agriculture, home science and computer studies while in humanities, teachers will be trained in social studies (citizenship, geography, history,) religious studies and life skills.

Technical subjects and creative arts are pre-vocational and pre-career, business studies, music, sports and physical education and home science.

“The ToTs will train regular teachers at sub-county level and the special needs education teachers at county level,” Mrs Macharia said.

She added that ToTs would be subject tutors from teacher training colleges who are panellists with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), curriculum support officers and sub-county TSC directors with a bachelor’s degree in education and a two teaching subject combination.

They will also include secondary school teacher champions drawn from the subjects to be trained.

Some 229,292 teachers have been trained on the CBC at primary school.

More than 1,000 have been transferred to high school ahead of the junior secondary rollout.

Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha says the government has built 6,497 classrooms to accommodate the CBC pioneer class in the first phase that cost the taxpayers Sh5.123 billion.

“We also intend to start phase two of constructing 3,503 classrooms as soon as we complete marking Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination papers. We hope to complete construction of the 10,000 classrooms by the time I leave office,” Prof Magoha said.