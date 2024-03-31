Their names: List of people lost in Shakahola cult and State's new headache

A list of identified victims of the Shakahola massacre has exposed a challenge faced by the state to point out the exact identities of several siblings whose remains were exhumed from the forest in Kilifi County.

The list, exclusively obtained by the Nation shows that so far, at least two families whose several children perished under the Shakahola cult may have to wait longer for a more thorough scientific process to differentiate their identities.

According to the state, among the families affected is that of Kadzo Charo Mwathethe alias Anna Karisa Kazungu who is in custody over the Shakahola deaths.

It is alleged that Kazungu had three children with her in the forest whose whereabouts were unknown at the time she was taken into custody.

Through DNA profiling, the State managed to confirm that one of the 429 remains that were preserved at the Malindi sub-County Hospital mortuary was Kazungu's son, but it was impossible to know which one of the sons it was exactly.

The report concluded that the remains, which were identified by DNA matching with Kazungu’s, could be either Kahaso Charo (born in 1986), Sharifu Charo (1993) or Emmanuel Charo (2001).

“Although the body has been identified through DNA as belonging to her son, it should not be released until further confirmation is concluded regarding which particular son it belongs to,” the report states.

Another family facing a similar fate is that of Betty Mwaka and Joshua Jilani. The family had reported their five daughters missing and so far the government has managed to identify one body that matches the DNA profile of Mwaka.

List of identified victims