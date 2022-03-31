Shock as top student in Bomet school scores 137 marks in KCPE

In what could be one of the worst performing cases in 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in the country, a school in Bomet County posted a mean score of 86.04.

Chingondi Primary School in Mutharakwa ward in Bomet Central constituency registered 17 candidates who posted some of the worst results nationally.

The highest performing candidate had 137 marks while the last has 46 marks in a rare performance that has generated a lot of interest in the country.

"This is the worst performance ever registered in the school and we are demanding an explanation not only from the institution managers and ministry of education but also the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) on this serious matter," said Ms Joan Kirui, a parent.

Ms Kirui said there was an urgent need for an explanation as to whether there were malpractices or simply poor preparedness by the candidates.

Ms Joan Kirui, a parent at Chingondi primary school in Bomet County Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai I Nation Media Group

According to the official results released by the school, the highest performing student in English subject posted 35 marks with the lowest scoring 15 marks in what registered a mean score of 22.29 in the subject.

In Kiswahili the highest performing candidate posted 28 marks with the lowest being 06 marks and 11.41 mean score in the subject.

Math registered the highest score of 26 marks while the second had 19 marks and all the 15 candidates posted 17 marks each with mean score of 17.65 in the subject.

Two of the candidates posted 32 marks in science subject while the least performing was two of them who scored 03 marks with the overall mean score 18.41.

In Social Studies and Religious Education, 13 candidates posted 03 marks while the highest mark was 14 with the candidates posting a mean score of 5.29 mean score in the subject.