Scaled down police presence as KPSEA exams kick off nationwide, 1.3m Grade 6 learners take tests

Over 1.3 million learners in Grade 6 started their Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) on Monday throughout the country.

Unlike past national exams, the government has scaled down police presence inside the classrooms.

Education cabinet secretary Julius Ogamba said the security officers will only escort the materials to schools but should not enter the classrooms. This is in an attempt to create a relaxed environment for the learners.

He spoke when he opened the exam storage container in the Westlands sub-County in Nairobi.

An invigilator distributes question papers to Grade six learners at Michinda Boys Day and Boarding School in Elburgon, Nakuru County during the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment on October 28, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge| Nation Media Group

After undertaking the assessment, the learners will progress automatically to Grade 7 (Junior School). Unlike the phased-out Kenya Certificate of Primary Education, the assessment is not used for placement of the learner.

KPSEA is organised in two parts: formative and summative. The formative assessment is school-based and is weighted at 60 per cent in every learning area.

The learners have already completed this and were marked by their respective teachers who then submitted the marks to the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

The current assessment will be marked by Knec and will account for 40 per cent.

An invigilator frisks Grade Six learners at Michinda Boys Day and Boarding School in Elburgon, Nakuru County as the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment begins nationwide on October 28, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge| Nation Media Group

The last 8-4-4 class sat for the KCPE exams last year, effectively phasing out the system in primary school.

In Siaya sub-County, Deputy County Commissioner Robert Ngetich said police will stay away from the examination centres.

“We shall have the police only escort the materials to various stations. They will stay away from the centres and will only return to pick the exams and escort them,” said the administrator.

Siaya has 150 examination centres with 13,000 candidates.

Alego Usonga DCC Robert Ngetich leading the distribution of Kenya Primary School Education Assessment text papers.

Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi| Nation Media Group

Homa Bay has a total of 35,526 grade six candidates who are currently sitting for the national examinations.

County Commissioner Moses Lilan said Homa Bay has 877 examination centers.

“All exam papers were dispatched to various centers from 14 containers in the county on Monday morning. All candidates who registered for the exams are sitting for the test,” he said.

Mr Lilan said government officials responsible for manning the examinations are on high alert and are ready to deal with any challenge that will arise during the exam period.

“They have been instructed to ensure all candidates are given an opportunity to undertake the exams smoothly,” the county commissioner said.

He also instructed centre managers, supervisors and invigilators who are manning the exams to maintain the integrity of the test by sealing any loopholes which can lead to exam cheating.

In Nyamira, County Commissioner Erastus Mbui and other security officers oversaw the distribution of Kpsea exams at the County Headquarters.

At least 17, 545 learners will be sitting their examination across various centres

Mr Mbui urged all those involved in supervising the test to exercise caution and avoid engaging in any malpractices.

“We are all determined to ensure credible examinations. Our candidates for Kpsea are 17,545, which comprises 9,268 boys and 8,277 girls,” Mr Mbui said.

In neighbouring Kisii, examinations kicked off smoothly across the 968 centres. The county has a total of 39, 474 candidates.

KPSEA in Mt Kenya

The distribution of KPSEA examination papers in Mt Kenya region kicked off early across the region with some hitches reported in some counties.

In Murang’a, the exercise kicked off amid technical hitches where some exam managers complained of inadequate materials.

County Director of education Ms Ann Kiilu said the few cited mishaps did not result in any of the 624 centres failing to roll out the exams.

“All of our 23, 382 candidates who were slated to sit for the KPSEA are indicated to have successfully commenced the exercise,” she said.

Senate education committee chair Mr Joe Nyutu termed KPSEA exams as a “normal and routine exercise that need not worry pupils and students” adding that “all pupils regardless of results will proceed to Grade 7 since this is just an assessment test”.

In Meru, County Commissioner Jacob Ouma said all centres had received their examination papers in time.

In Imenti North, Deputy County Commissioner Odilia Ndeti said all 25 examination centres in the sub-County had received their materials.

She said as opposed to the past practice where police officers guarded exam centres, they will only escort the centre managers and leave.

“We urge parents to ensure their children arrive in school on time. Support the candidates to ensure they are mentally stable to write their exams,” Ms Ndeti said.

KPSEA in Rift Valley

KPSEA kicked off to a smooth start in various parts of the Rift Valley, with some senior government officials monitoring the exercise.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Dr Hassan Abdi said all the examination centres in the region including insecurity-prone parts of North Rift were secure.

He said the government had put in place elaborate measures to ensure the security and integrity of the KIPSEA and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations across the region.

“The government has deployed adequate security at various examination centres across the region, including the areas of Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, and Baringo, to ensure that the exercise runs smoothly,” Dr. Hassan stated.