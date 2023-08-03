Prof Ogeng'o takes over as acting vice chancellor at University of Nairobi

Prof Julius Ogeng'o will for the next six months act as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi.

His appointment by the Council of the University follows the approval of Prof Stephen Kiama's request to proceed on sabbatical leave until end of January 2024.

The communication from the Council was reached after a special meeting conducted on July 31, 2023.

“During its special meeting, the Council approved the Vice Chancellor’s request dated July 28, 2023 to proceed on leave for a period of six months with effect from August 1, 2023,” said the internal memo.

“In the absence of the Vice Chancellor, the Council appointed Prof Julius Ogeng’o to discharge the duties of the office of the Vice Chancellor in an acting capacity effective August 1, 2023,” it added.

The Director of Corporate Affairs John Orindi, however, did not provide the reasons why Prof Kiama requested for the extended period out of his work station.

Prof Kiama, who was previously the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Human Resource and Administration, took charge on June 5, 2020 to serve for a five-year term that is set to end in 2025.

He took over from Prof Peter Mbithi after a protracted tussle between him and Prof Isaac Mbeche, who was backed by the late former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha.

Prof Ogeng’o, a professor of Human Anatomy, is currently the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs and also the Director for the Centre for Self-Sponsored Programmes at the University of Nairobi.

He is a seasoned lecturer and a medical doctor, and holds BSc, MBChB, PhD, MD and DSc degrees from the University of Nairobi.

The don, who has authored over 280 peer reviewed scientific publications, is also a former managing director of University of Nairobi Enterprises and Services and Chairman of Department of Human Anatomy.