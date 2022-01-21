Prof Joseph Chacha appointed Maasai Mara University acting VC

Prof Joseph Chacha

Prof Joseph Chacha who has been appointed Maasai Mara University acting vice-chancellor.

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

Maasai Mara University Council has appointed Prof Joseph Sarima Chacha as the new acting vice-chancellor.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.