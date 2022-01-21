Prof Joseph Chacha appointed Maasai Mara University acting VC

Maasai Mara University Council has appointed Prof Joseph Sarima Chacha as the new acting vice-chancellor.

Prof Chacha will be replacing Prof Kitche Magak who had been serving in the same capacity after taking over from former VC Mary Walingo who was sent on compulsory leave over alleged corruption in 2020.

Professor Chacha, who has worked in the institution for three years as a Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Affairs, replaces Prof Magak who has been demoted over alleged high handedness and mismanagement of the institution according to the university council.

Prof Chacha took over office on Thursday, igniting celebration from Universities' Academic Staff Union, Kenya Universities Staff Union and Kenya Union of Domestic Hotels Educational Institutions Hospitals & Allied Workers members who had taken Prof Magak to court for not honoring the 2017/2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“I’m happy to be back to this institution where I worked before as a DVC, I will first meet the lecturers, staff, and the university council before I speak of the road map we are taking,” said Prof Chacha on Thursday.

Prior to his appointment, Prof Magak was a full-time lecturer in the Department of Literature. He was appointed after VC Mary Walingo was sent on leave in 2020 over alleged corruption. According to a source at the university, Prof Magak will go back to be full-time lecturing at the university.