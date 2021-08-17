Over 120,000 Form Four leavers picked for university programmes

Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development on August 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A total of 128,073 students who sat their 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) have been placed to pursue degree programs while 193,949,   have been placed to pursue Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) programs

