Mount Kenya University wins moot court competition in Rwanda

Kiambu-based Mount Kenya University (MKU) has emerged as the overall winner of the just-concluded regional human rights moot competition held in Kigali, Rwanda this week.

MKU's Parklands Law campus emerged victorious, closely followed by the University of Kigali, while Ines Ruhengeri University came third.

The university received the award for the best male speaker through Moses Mumo, while the University of Kigali received an award for the best female orator through Mariza Latifa.

The competition was held at Mount Kigali University under the theme "Climate Change Refugees - Enhancing Government Transparency and Accountability in the Promotion of Human Rights".

According to Ms Nelly Wamaitha, the Director of Parklands Law Campus, the theme of the competition focused on alternative dispute resolution (ADR), forced migration law and refugee law.

Our Parklands Law Campus, which is fully accredited by the Commission for University Education (CUE) and the Council of Legal Education in Kenya, offers Master of Laws, Bachelor of Laws and Diploma in Law programmes," said Ms Wamaitha.

She explained that the programmes are designed to equip law students with broad skills and knowledge that are applicable to both Kenya and the international legal arena.

"We decided to participate so that our students can interact and learn while being exposed to what awaits them in the market and we are happy that they showcased their skills and emerged as the overall winners," she said.

According to the director, the forum was timely as it sought to address pertinent issues affecting Africa and the need to find lasting solutions to disputes through dialogue.

"This theme allowed the law students to explore innovative solutions to the challenges of displacement and the protection of human rights through alternative dispute resolution,'' she said.

Other participants included the University of Lay Adventists Kigali and the University of Rwanda.

The forum provided a platform for law students to interact and learn from different legal backgrounds, thereby enhancing their legal knowledge, research and advocacy skills in a simulated courtroom setting," said Ms Wamaitha.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Mount Kigali University, Dr Martin Kimemia, expressed his satisfaction that Mount Kigali University hosted the event and emphasised the importance of creating a mentoring relationship between the legal profession and law students.

"We expected the event to be highly competitive, highlighting the central role of academic research, analytical and advocacy skills, an invaluable investment for all in the legal profession," said Dr Kimemia.