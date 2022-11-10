Kuppet: Teachers affected by delocalisation now free to change stations

Teachers affected by delocalisation wishing to change their stations of work can now apply to be transferred to their preferred regions of service.

The new development comes after Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) announced that they reached an agreement with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to resolve all issues surrounding delocalisation.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi Thursday, Kuppet Secretary General Mr Akello Misori said they agreed that teachers who were transferred to areas they did not apply for be re-routed to their preferred regions of service.

He said that the re-routing process has already begun and will continue to be effected for delocalised teachers who want to go back to areas they were transferred from or preferred ones.

This followed a series of engagements with the teachers’ employer which reached an understanding that delocalised teachers be re-routed to their preferred regions of service.

Further, Mr Misori pointed out that they agreed there will be no more delocalisation of teachers by the government.

Consequently, teachers can now start online application through the TSC website with the transfer process set to be acted upon starting January next year.

Mr Misori said the Union is aware many teachers were affected by the delocalisation programme after being taken to places they did not want to go to and now is the time to give the affected teachers a chance to apply to be transferred to areas of preference.

“With this, the hue and cry that marked the delocalisation policy should come to an end. We realised that addressing the teachers’ issues has been taken as a normal thing,” said Mr Misori.

“The window period of up to January, 2023 is to avoid disruption of the ongoing school calendar. Going forward, we have said no to delocalisation,” he added.

Kuppet national vice chairperson Mr Julius Korir said that teachers who had been transferred without their concurrence and want to be taken back can now take advantage of the new development.

He said the teachers should indicate where they want to go and supply the Union with a screenshot of their application form.

“Once a teacher has applied to be transferred, they should take a screenshot and send the same to the Union,” said Mr Korir.

Two weeks ago, MPs called on the TSC to halt the ongoing delocalisation of teachers countrywide and comprehensively review its redeployment policy.

They were concerned that the delocalisation had disrupted the lives of teachers, lowered their morale and caused untold trauma to many.

The current government had said they are ready to see teachers who were delocalised being transferred back to their home counties and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had already met with TSC over the matter.

However, the transfer process could face hurdles with TSC setting stringent eligibility criteria to effect such transfer requests.

TSC said one must have completed at least five years at their workstation to be considered for a transfer.