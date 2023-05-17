KUCCPS opens portal for varsity placement

869,782 candidates who sat the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) can now apply for placement to universities and colleges following the launch of the placement today.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu launched the exercise at the University of Nairobi and said students can now access information regarding various courses in 39 public universities, 33 private universities, three secondary teachers training colleges and 205 public Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) colleges.

The programmes range from degree, diploma, craft certificate as well as artisan courses and the students will be placed depending their choice and performance at KCSE.

“I wish therefore to inform all the 173,127 candidates who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ in the 2022 KCSE examination that they qualify to be placed to degree programmes. Those with C (plain) and below will be absorbed in Tvet institutions across the country,” Mr Machogu said.

Also read: KUCCPS to open portal for varsity placement next week

Mr Machogu said that in line with the new funding model for universities and Tvet institutions, government scholarships will only be granted to students who choose public institutions. Those who choose private institutions will only be eligible for education loans from the Higher Education Loans Board.

Once students apply for their preferred courses, they will then apply for scholarships which will be awarded by the Universities Fund (UF) and then for loans through Helb.

Previously the UF used to automatically give capitation to all students who were placed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) in both public and private universities.

“I expect the placement agency to mount a robust communication and sensitisation exercise to ensure all students have details of the application process, and also to complete this exercise by August 2023 to allow students to report to their respective institutions in September,” Mr Machogu said.

Students can get assistance in the application process from all the 52 Huduma Centres in country where Kuccps has trained the officers.