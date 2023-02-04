Knut faults TSC over delay in posting Junior Secondary School teachers

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has faulted the Teachers Service Commission for the delay in posting teachers to Junior Secondary Schools.

Knut Secretary-General Mr Collins Oyuu said no learning has been going on a week after Junior Secondary School learners reported to their schools.

He asked the Ministry of Education to ensure textbooks are delivered to the schools as promised by the government.

Mr Oyuu, who spoke in Kisumu, said only a few teachers had reported to some schools and were struggling to cope with a large number of learners.

“A week is not a short time in the learning process, the learners have lost several hours. I have visited several schools where learning has not been taking place.

“TSC keeps saying teachers have been posted to the schools but where are the teachers?” asked Mr Oyuu.

The learners in junior secondary schools reported to their respective schools on January 30 but learning is yet to begin in several schools.

“We have a deficit of 120,000 teachers in our schools and it is time TSC ensured more teachers are hired to avoid disruption of learning,” said Mr Oyuu.

Mr Oyuu asked the TSC to release teachers' transfer letters to enable them to relocate to their home counties.

He said the transfer letters had already been dispatched to TSC regional offices but the officials were yet to release them to the teachers to enable them to move to their new stations.

“TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia confirmed that letters had been dispatched to the regional headquarters. Regional directors of education should release the transfer letters to the teachers to enable them to move to their new stations,” said Mr Oyuu in Kisumu on Friday.

He said teachers had diligently applied online to be relocated to the new stations as directed by the TSC.

“One of the challenges the TSC has faced is the transfer of those in administrative positions due to lack of vacancies but we have given TSC time to assess the situation regarding school heads and deputies before they are transferred,” said Mr Oyuu.