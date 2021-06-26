Knut elections: Wilson Sossion's deputy briefly takes over after resignation

The teacher's union's deputy secretary-general has briefly taken over as its spokesperson following Mr Wilson Sossion’s resignation on Friday.

Mr Hesbon Otieno will be in charge of communications at the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) until 2.30pm Saturday when a new secretary-general will be elected.

Mr Sossion Friday resigned from his secretary-general and spokesperson post, citing the government's failure to support his leadership.

Mr Otieno explained that the Knut constitution mandated him to take up the role in the absence of the secretary-general.

"I have taken over until we finalise elections tomorrow,” he said in an interview with the Nation.

Knut’s elections began at 8am Saturday at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi.

Acting chairman Collins Oyuu, who was Mr Sossion’s biggest challenger, will be voted in unopposed. Mr Otieno will also be voted in unopposed as he seeks to retain his deputy secretary-general position.

The outcome will be the same for Mr James Ndiku, who is vying for the national treasurer position, following Mr John Matiang’i’s resignation in April, and Mr Patrick Kariga, who is eyeing the national chairman post.

Mr Hussein Ali Abdi will also vie unopposed for the position of Knut’s deputy national treasurer.

Members will also elect the first vice chairman, second vice chairman, first national woman representative, second national woman representative, and national trustees for eight regions.

Mr Otieno said nominations were finalised on Friday as they finished preparing for the elections.

They faced many challenges, among them a plan to stop in-person elections as delegates raised concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The elections will be overseen by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).