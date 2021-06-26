Knut elections: Wilson Sossion's deputy briefly takes over after resignation

Hesbon Otieno, deputy secretary-general of the Kenya National Union Teachers (Knut) during a press conference after a meeting at Winstar Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on June 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Hesbon Otieno will be in charge of communications at Knut until 2.30pm Saturday when a new secretary-general will be elected.

The teacher's union's deputy secretary-general has briefly taken over as its spokesperson following Mr Wilson Sossion’s resignation on Friday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 508 new cases, 539 recoveries

  2. Uhuru appoints panel to pick five TSC commissioners

  3. Sossion's deputy briefly takes over after resignation

  4. 3 MSF aid workers killed in Tigray

  5. DP Ruto faults Uhuru on judges appointment

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.