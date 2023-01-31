KNEC announces registration dates for 2023 national exams

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced that they will open the portal for 2023 candidates' registration on February, 1,2023.

The council registration announcement comes a week after the ministry of Education adjusted the 2023 primary and secondary calendar.

“The 2023 KCPE/KCSE candidates’ registration starts on February 1, 2023. Registration will end on March 30, 2023. On the KNEC website, access the circular on registration by clicking on the Circulars & Guidelines icon,” read the notification from KNEC.

On January, 24, the Ministry of Education adjusted the 2023 school calendar in a move that will see school opening and closing dates, as well national exam dates, change.

According to a circular signed by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams will now start October 30 and end on November 2, 2023.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams will start November 3 and end November 24. The initial calendar showed KCSE would take place from November 10 to December 1.

Learners will now break for half-term from March 16 to March 19, and later close school for the long holiday on April 22, 2023. Initially, students were to break on March 23 and resume on March 26.

On May 8, learners will resume school for the 14-week long Term Two, with a half-term break set to begin on June 29 and end July 2. Later, schools will close for two weeks from August 12 up to August 27.

After the two-week holiday, students will resume for a Term Three from August 28, which is the shortest term in the school calendar.

Thus, there will be no break in this term, which will run up to October 27.

The KCPE and KPSEA exams thereafter will take four days while the KCSE examination period will last three weeks.