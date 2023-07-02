KICD unveils roadmap for Senior Secondary

Principals have announced the start of the process of identifying and choosing various pathways for Senior Secondary School which include Sports, Arts, Social Sciences (or Science), Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), ahead of the rollout in 2026.

This is after the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) explained the roadmap for the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The CBC learners at senior high will specialise in a career path of their choice based on the three pathways namely Arts and Sports, Social Sciences and Science, and STEM.

This year marks the end of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, with the last 8-4-4 class currently in Standard Eight.

Outgoing Kenya Secondary School Head Teachers Association chairman Indimuli Kahi said the educationists have begun preparations and identification processes of the various pathways for Senior Secondary Schools.

Mr Kahi said that with guidance from KICD, each school will begin looking at its manpower and facilities and choose the specific pathways to take.

"We wanted to know the shape senior secondary school will take, and I am happy that KICD has come up with a roadmap. This gives us the opportunity to go back to our schools, interrogate the roadmaps with our boards of management, analyse what we have and decide what kind of pathways we can start thinking about,” said Mr Kahi.

However, the principals urged the Ministry of Education to ensure adequate preparations before the rollout, citing inadequate infrastructure and teacher training to handle the first cohort of CBC learners in SSS.

“KICD has worked based on what is envisaged in the basic curriculum framework but we are also waiting for the Presidential Working Party which may come up with recommendations that may affect or affirm what the KICD has done. But with the roadmap given by KICD boss Prof Charles Ong’ondu, I think it’s not too late, we must now begin so that within two years we are ready to receive the students,” he added.

Mr Kahi, who is also the Machakos Boys High School principal, said his institution will go for three pathways due to its capacity. Ahero Girls High School Principal Ms Joyce Omondi also said she intends to take the three pathways.

“We are preparing for senior high. The work is already happening on the ground but we need a lot of guidance from the Ministry,” she said.

On Thursday, the KICD urged principals to start familiarising themselves with Senior Schools ahead of its rollout in 2026.

“It is important that we start to socialise ourselves with what will take place at the senior school level. We are expecting a report from the Presidential Party on Education Reforms which may change a few things,” KICD chief executive officer Prof Charles Ong'ondo told the Principals during the annual delegates conference in Mombasa on Thursday.

Prof Ong'ondo urged the secondary school managers to start making preparations to ensure the successful implementation of CBC.

“In the new curriculum reforms, the structure of education has been modified, instead of eight years of primary school, four years of secondary school and four years of university education now we have two years of preprimary learning, six years of primary education, three years of junior school and three years of senior school and that marks basic education,” said Prof Ong'ondo.

Prof Ong'ondo urged the educationist to make learning interesting after learners in the 8-4-4 curriculum accused them of making learning boring.

However, he said in the CBC learning will be under four tenets including practicality, experience and utility.

“In CBC we insist that you make education interesting, which is why at senior school we insist that they chose their pathways so that they take what they are feeling interested in doing. At Senior school, learning is as practical as possible. CBC is a curriculum that is intended to reinforce learners' participation,” said the KICD boss.

The curriculum expert said at senior secondary school community service learning is one of the key components.

“So that in whatever learning area, we will be linking what we are learning to immediate problems that exist in the community,” added Prof Ong'ondo.

When he officially opened the Kessha conference on Wednesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu also urged the Boards of Management in each school to prepare early for the pathways that will be offered in their institutions within the next two years.

“As you are aware, in the realm of senior secondary education, we are introducing three distinct pathways for our learners, Arts, Sports Science, Social Sciences, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Stem). These pathways will allow students to choose a field that aligns with their interests and aspirations, providing them with specialized skills and knowledge,” said the CS.