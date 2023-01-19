Kenyatta University to offer coding short courses

Kenyatta University becomes the first public institute to announce plans to offer short courses for retooling teachers in effort to enhance the teaching of coding and computational thinking in both primary and secondary schools.

The short courses will focus on providing teachers with solid understanding of the basic concepts of coding as well as the tools and techniques required to teach it effectively in the classrooms.

Speaking during the launch, University Vice Chair Prof Paul Wainaina said as key allies in the educational sectors they are determined to equip teachers with essential coding tools, which bridges digital divide and exposes young students to technology.

"As a key stakeholder in the education sector in this country, we took notice of last year’s approval of curriculum support material on coding by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD). We will ensure that our teachers are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to deliver their mandate effectively," said Prof Waianae.

The short course will cover topics such as curriculum development, assessment and evaluation, and classroom management and will be managed by three faculty members from the Department of Management Science, Department of Educational Foundations and Department of Computing and Information Technology.

“Our commitment to enhancing computer programming and digital skills in school is borne out of our understanding that these skills are highly sought-after today and will greatly contribute to Kenya’s participation in the global digital economy,” said the VC.

In partnership with Kodris Africa, an education technologies firm, the training of trainer's model will see many Kenyan teachers in both private and public schools trained with coding who will further transfer the acquired knowledge to the classroom.

“Coding teaches children how the functions that are found on a computer are built. Therefore, they learn how to become producers rather than merely consumers of the digital economy," he said, adding that as technology becomes increasingly integrated into every aspect of society, the ability to code is becoming a fundamental skill for many careers.

He added: "Learning how to code helps students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which are valuable in any field. Coding can open doors to good career opportunities in technology and related fields, which are some of the most in-demand and well-paying jobs today.”

Prof Wainaina further said the initiative will be part of the University’s longstanding commitment to boost learners with top-quality education and training to educators in the country as part of its contribution to continuous enhancement of the nations human resource capacity.

Kodris Africa CEO Mugumo Munene said the partnership with KU carries immense potential to positively impact society.

"We are excited about this milestone in the area of digital literacy and the impactful value-add it will have on teachers who daily impart knowledge to young minds. We know that the delivery of coding and computational thinking lessons in schools in Kenya requires a multi-stakeholder approach," he said.

"We are honored that Kenyatta University is on board to and ready to prepare teachers to deliver these lessons which will in turn create a great impact as learners acquire 21st-century skills," said Munene.

In August, 2022, the former President Uhuru Kenyatta, announced that coding will be added to the primary and secondary schools' curricula.