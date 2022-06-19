Kenyan lecturer gets prestigious global TVET award

A Kenyan scholar in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) has won a prestigious global award.

Dr Daniel Mutai, a former principal at the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) in Nakuru City, was crowned during the fifth edition of the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics 2022 TVET excellence for all awards in Donostia-San Sebastian in the Basque region of Spain on Friday.

He becomes the first Kenyan ever to win the award that attracted 700 delegates from 50 countries and six continents.

Dr Mutai, a career educationist in technical education who retired as the RVIST principal in February, won a bronze medal for his exemplary institutional and community leadership and inclusion.

Ms Dawn Ward of the United Kingdom, the president of WFCP, won the gold medal while Dr Jane Ngobia of Sheridan College in Toronto, Canada got the silver award.

Moments after he was declared the bronze medal winner, Dr Mutai could not hide his joy.

Momentous occasion

“This is such a momentous and important occasion at the hallmark of my life. It is quite difficult to put feelings into words. I’m indeed truly and deeply honoured to accept the leadership in diversity and inclusion award accorded to me," said Dr Mutai in his acceptance speech.

He continued: “This is a win for all educationists and leaders all over the world who believe in the value of integrity, inclusivity, equity and diversity in leadership.

“I dedicate the award to managers of TVET institutions, associations, colleges and polytechnics who are committed to setting global standards in leadership, and who seek to expand and offer equitable opportunities to communities globally,” he added.

He thanked the RVIST staff for their teamwork, resilience, synergy and commitment to duty that saw the planning and implementation of many focal projects at the Nakuru-based institution that enabled him to win the global award.

He also thanked the state department of Vocational and Technical Training in the Ministry of Education for supporting his projects.

Making a difference

The soft-spoken lecturer has been at the forefront in providing insight and examples that can be adopted and applied to post-secondary institutions to make a difference for the communities they serve.

“I pledge to continue in my efforts to champion diversity and inclusion, particularly in TVET, and bring about positive change for youth empowerment in Kenya and globally,” said Dr Mutai.

Dr Mutai's work will now be part of the fourth volume of the World's Best Practice Guide in Professional Technical Education and Training.

Dr Mutai has a Bachelor of Education (Technology Education) degree, a Master of Philosophy degree and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Education, Communication and Technology from Moi University.

Before his retirement, he had served as a principal in various technical training institutes and national polytechnics, including Bureti, Shamberere, Eldoret National Polytechnic and RVIST.

He has also supervised and guided the establishment of four young technical training institutions with minimum resources like Bureti, Belgut Vocational Training College and Kericho Township Vocational College.