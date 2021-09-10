Five Africans among 50 finalists for Global Teacher Prize

Five top teachers in Africa are among this year's 50 finalists for the coveted Global Teacher Prize.

The five are from North, Central and West Africa, the latter which has two representatives.

In 2019, science teacher Peter Tabichi from Njoro, Nakuru County, represented East Africa and was crowned the world's best teacher.

He was awarded a Sh100 million prize, after beating 10,000 nominees from 179 countries.

This year, however, no teacher from East Africa is on the list of finalists eyeing the Varkey Foundation prize this year.

Only one female teacher from Malawi - Jane Chikapa - is on the list.

Kenyan teacher Peter Tabichi wins Sh100m Global Teacher Prize for 2019

Two of the teachers - Adeola Adefemi and Olusegun Adeniyi - are from Nigeria while Abdallah Wahbi is from Morocco and Evans Odei from Ghana.

On his Twitter, teacher Tabichi said: "Africa is well represented in this year's final list.”

The 38-year-old math and physics teacher of Keriko Secondary School in Pwani Village is a member of the Franciscan religious order.

Mr Tabichi was recognised for giving 80 percent of his income to help the needist students at the poorly-equipped and overcrowded school who could otherwise not afford uniforms and books.

Last year, Indian village teacher Ranjitsinh Disale, who transformed the lives of young girls at Zilla Parishad Primary School in Maharashtra, India, was named the winner of the Global Teacher Prize in partnership with Unesco.

Now in its seventh year, it is the largest prize of its kind, set up to recognise one teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society.

The 2021 finalists were selected from a list of more than 8,000 nominations and applications from 121 countries around the world.

The Varkey Foundation said: "Congratulations to all the top 50 finalists. Their stories clearly highlight the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead – from climate change to growing inequality to global pandemics.”