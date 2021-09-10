Five Africans among 50 finalists for Global Teacher Prize

Teacher Peter Tabichi is pictured with students of Keriko Secondary School at Pwani Village in Njoro, Nakuru County on April 4, 2019, during celebrations of his crowning as the world's best teacher. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In 2019, science teacher Peter Tabichi from Njoro, Nakuru County, represented East Africa and was crowned the world's best teacher.

Five top teachers in Africa are among this year's 50 finalists for the coveted Global Teacher Prize.

