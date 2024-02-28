Mwiki Primary School

Families ditch private schools amid economic strain

Ms Meldas Diana, a teacher at Mwiki Primary School in Nairobi, takes her Grade Five pupils through a maths lesson last month.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh  &  Mercy Simiyu

What you need to know:

  • Managements of private schools who spoke to the Nation also confessed that parents owe the institutions millions of shillings and that many of them are on payment plans.
  • Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu told Nation that his ministry is aware of the transfers and the effect on infrastructure and learning quality in public schools.
  • Mr Nzioka said the shift from private to public schools is putting a strain on infrastructure, exceeding schools’ capacity due to pre-existing overpopulation.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Revealed: How Ruto-Raila Uganda surprise meeting was planned

    President Yoweri Museveni

  2. PREMIUM How maize farmers are risking your health for money

    Ugali

  3. PREMIUM Friends again? Ruto, Raila and power of a picture

    President William Ruto

  4. PREMIUM What it's like to celebrate your birthday once every four years

    Birthday cake

  5. PREMIUM CMA opens window for firms to prop up the IPO share price

    DNNSE2608SD