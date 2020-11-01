Egerton University exams at risk as Uasu threatens strike

The fate of Egerton University's fourth year exams, which are scheduled to begin on Monday, hangs in the balance as lecturers have threatened to strike over pay.

The more than 500 academic staff at the institution have vowed to down their tools on November 4.

The Egerton chapter of the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) said nothing will stop its members from downing their tools until the university management reverses its decision to effect a 40 per cent salary reduction.

Chapter chairperson Fredrick Mwangangi said the strike notice stands and that members should start making preparations.

“The strike is one way of fighting for our constitutional rights. We are feeling the pinch of not getting 40 per cent of our hard-earned money through illegal salary deductions for the last seven months," said Mr Mwangangi.

The official noted that the university has not approached the union for negotiations to avert the looming strike.

"We shall not supervise the exams until our grievances are addressed. The start of the strike during the exam period is one of our strategies to force management to talk to the union and end the salary stalemate. I can assure you that on Wednesday, the exam programme will be disrupted," he added.

However, the official said the exams will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

Blame game

Mr Mwangangi urged the university to initiate dialogue with the union to avert the strike.

He said Egerton should not blame the union for the financial troubles it is facing.

“This idea of blaming Uasu for fueling succession politics will not work," he said.

Vice-Chancellor Rose Awuor Mwonya, who retired in June after turning 70, is still in office because her five-year contract ends in January 2021.

Prof Mwonya has in the past said that succession politics instigated by the union is the root cause of leadership and financial wrangles at the university.

She said the university is only able to fund 60 per cent of gross monthly salaries due to a reduced recurrent capitation.

