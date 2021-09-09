Education sector shrinks in tough 2020 amid Covid

Education and Covid-19

Children play outside their house in Tudor, as schools remained closed in the wake of Covid-19. The education sector recorded a 10.7 per cent decline in 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai  &  David Muchunguh

The education sector recorded a 10.7 per cent decline in 2020, the second biggest drop after accommodation and food services sector, according to the 2021 Economic Survey released Thursday.

