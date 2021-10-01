High Court clears refresher course for teachers

A teacher in class

A teacher in class. Four universities are free to admit teachers for a mandatory refresher training course after the High Court declined to stop the scheme that requires tutors to be retrained.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Four universities are free to admit teachers for a mandatory refresher training course after the High Court declined to stop the scheme that requires tutors to be retrained.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.