All students who scored C+ and above in 2022 KCSE secure university slots

All the 173,345 who scored C+ and above in last year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination have been assured admission to public universities.

The Kenya Universities and College Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) Chief Executive Officer Dr Agnes Wahome said there is enough space for everyone who passed KCSE.

"I know there are a lot of concerns about whether we have enough space for students who qualified to join universities. No student will be locked out and there should be no cause for alarm," she said on Saturday at Kangaru Boys High School in Embu County during a mentorship conference for youths from the region.

She asked the candidates not to shy away from applying for courses of their choice in the universities.

"We have the capacity to admit all those who met the university entry points, they should start submitting their applications," she said.

However, Dr Wahome asked the candidates who don't want to join universities to enrol in technical colleges and register for diploma courses.

"We have so many colleges where the students pursue courses which can help them realise their dreams," she said.

The CEO cautioned parents against coercing their children to take courses which they are not interested in.

"Children should be left to choose and pursue courses they want," she said.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire promised to award bursaries to needy candidates who are willing to join colleges and universities.

"We are constituting bursary committees in all the wards. We want even children from very poor backgrounds to access education," she said.

The governor advised those transiting to universities and colleges to take education seriously for a bright future.

"Male and female candidates should not cohabit when in school, this is time to learn but not cohabit, there is time for everything," she added.

The Teachers Service Commission chairman, Dr Jamleck Muturi advised the candidates to keep off drugs.

"Drugs waste away the young people and should not be used at all," he said.

The Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji and his Mbeere South counterpart Nephat Muriuki told the students to embrace technical courses.