All set for schools reopening on Thursday after closure over polls

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof George Magoha on Wednesday said all is set for schools reopening on Thursday.

Prof Magoha said so far, there is no security threat in the country that can stop children from going back to school.

" Schools will resume on Thursday, as you can see there is security in the country and there is no reason schools should not reopen," said the CS at Ofafa Jericho secondary, Nairobi where he had gone to oversee completion of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) Junior Secondary School classrooms.

The CS also said schools will not close again because of elections.

Next week, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that it will conduct elections for governorship positions in Mombasa and Kakamega counties.

Prof Magoha said it will be unnecessary for learners especially those in boarding to go home again due to elections.

He said during the elections, schools will ensure that they provide classrooms to IEBC for voting without disrupting learners.

" We are working with IEBC to ensure that school calendar will not be disrupted next week," said Prof Magoha.

Prof Magoha added that they have asked the IEBC to instead transfer their constituency tallying centre in the counties where elections will be held from primary and secondary schools to other institutions such as universities or colleges to avoid disrupting learning.

School calendar

Prof Magoha also said that the school calendar dates and the Kenya National Examinations dates will not be adjusted unless a further decision is reached by the new Cabinet Secretary of Education.

He said, exams for Standard Eight, Form Four and Grade Six have been set and ready for administration on the scheduled November dates.