Create an environment for youth entrepreneurship and innovation in the digital age

Today we celebrate World Youth Skills Day, a special day designated by the United Nations to raise awareness about the importance of developing relevant skills for youth, preparing them for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. This global initiative focuses on empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators, emphasizing the immense potential of our youth to drive forward the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year's theme, 'Youth skills for peace and development,' serves as a resounding reminder for us to take stock of the measures we have put in place as a country to continually improve the quality of training and empower youth with the skills needed to face the future with pride.

This day is not just an annual event but a call to action, urging us to invest in our youth, ensure access to quality education, and provide opportunities for them to develop their full potential.

In 2022, Unesco adopted a TVET strategy (2022-2029) to generate global momentum for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, contributing to post-Covid-19 social and economic recovery and accelerating progress towards SDG 4. The strategy was developed against the backdrop of persistent challenges in TVET relating to quality, equity, relevance, governance, financing, and attractiveness. TVET needs repositioning as a pathway for individuals to thrive, a catalyst for sustainable economies, and a route to social justice.

Viable business

Reflecting on this strategy, it's crucial to appreciate that our future leaders require an education system that not only provides academic knowledge but also emphasizes vocational and technical skills. These skill sets are vital in meeting the ever-changing demands of our global job market.

We must create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship and innovation, as young people are at the forefront of the digital age, presenting innovative solutions to contemporary challenges. We need to provide them with platforms and opportunities to transform their ideas into viable businesses.

As we acknowledge the disparities young people face, it's imperative to ensure that every young person, regardless of background, has an equal opportunity to hone their skills, access resources, and contribute positively to society, especially on emerging issues like climate change. Today's youth are aware of the looming climate crisis, and empowering them to develop sustainable solutions, from green technologies to conservation strategies, is crucial in combating climate change.

In the last decade, Kenya's TVET sector has undergone massive transformation powered by various focused government reforms and initiatives. Notable reforms include the enactment of the TVET Act of 2013, which led to the establishment of the TVET Authority to regulate and coordinate the sector. The TVET Curriculum Development, Assessment and Certification Council (TVET CDACC) was mandated to undertake design and development of curricula for training institutions' examination, assessment, and competence certification.

Industry needs

The Kenya School of TVET (KSTVET) was tasked with the professional development of trainers/instructors, emphasizing effective delivery of practical training components while utilizing emerging technologies and industry trends through systematic Continuous Professional Development (CPD).

These bodies have streamlined the sector by ensuring standards to regulate the sector and ensure the quality and relevance of programs and qualifications offered by TVET providers. The standards align curricula with industry needs, and the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) approach has been adopted to ensure TVET graduates possess relevant skills and certified competencies required in the job market. In the same period, the state department of TVET was established to supervise policy development and program implementation by its state agencies.

TVET institutions have also seen growth in infrastructure to enhance their capacity, including the construction and renovation of workshops, laboratories, and other facilities to provide hands-on training and practical skills development. A framework encouraging collaboration between institutions and industry partners has been established, ensuring training programs are responsive to current and emerging industry needs.

Prosperous future

This includes policies and guidelines for establishing sector skills councils, dual training, work-based learning, industry advisory boards, and partnerships with industry organizations for curriculum development, internship opportunities, and job placement support.

All TVET stakeholders should sustain this momentum and address existing challenges, including funding constraints, teacher capacity development, and the integration of emerging technologies into TVET programs.

While World Youth Skills Day 2024 is a day-long celebration, its impact resonates throughout the year. The skills acquired, networks formed, and knowledge gained are tools that the youth will utilize to create a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future. For young people, this day should ignite their curiosity, fuel their ambition, and empower them to achieve greatness through the development of their skills.

The writer is the Director General of TVET Authority, [email protected]