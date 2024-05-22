EACC gets order freezing Sh28m bank account of KNH CEO Evanson Kamuri

A Nairobi court has frozen Sh28 million belonging to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) chief executive officer Dr Evanson Njoroge Kamuri for 21 days, to allow the anti-graft body to complete investigations of corruption and alleged procurement irregularities.

Principal magistrate Celessa Okore allowed the application as sought by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The anti-graft body submitted that it was investigating Dr Kamuri over allegations of abuse of office, unexplained wealth, conflict of interest, procurement irregularities, and irregular award of tenders to companies linked to him.

“The preliminary investigations have established that the said public officer has accumulated assets which are not commensurate to his known source of income to a tune of Kshs800 million,” the EACC said in the application.

The two bank accounts are at Housing Finance Company (HF) and the court allowed the EACC to access the bank accounts and obtain information relating to withdrawals and deposits among other documents.

Mr Paul Mugwe, an investigator asked the court to grant him the order so that he can look at the account opening documents, statements, cheques, deposit slips, and payment vouchers among others

The investigator said preliminary investigations revealed that Dr Kamuri as the CEO of KNH, engaged in abuse of office, conflict of interest, and procurement irregularities in two tenders.

One of the tenders (Tender Nos MOH/ONT/CHERO/003/2021-2022) was for the supply, delivery, installation testing and commission of a medical oxygen generating plant, which was given to Biomax Africa Ltd.

A second tender was for the installation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and supporting hardware components at the country’s biggest referral hospital.

The investigator said for purposes of the investigations, it was necessary to freeze the bank accounts.

Mr Mugwe said any funds available in the bank accounts will form part of the exhibits to be produced in court should suspects be charged with a criminal offence.